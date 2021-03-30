WHO mission leader says it’s ‘possible’ COVID cases circulated before December 2019 By Reuters

© Reuters. A member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) arrives at the airport in Wuhan
GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) – It is “perfectly possible” COVID-19 cases were circulating in November or October 2019 around Wuhan, China, the leader of a World Health Organization mission said on Tuesday, potentially leading to the disease spreading abroad earlier than documented, so far.
The team is still working on finding the exact trace-back of the virus before Wuhan, said Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO official specialised in zoonotic diseases who led the four-week mission of international experts to China in January and February, during a virtual press conference.
