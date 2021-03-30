Who is in the Final Four? Teams, odds & more to know for 2021 March Madness semifinal games

Half of the Final Four slate has been set, and it features two teams that haven’t made it to this stage of the NCAA Tournament in decades.

Houston, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, will take on Baylor, the South Region’s No. 1 seed, on Saturday in one national semifinal. The winners of Tuesday’s Elite Eight games (USC-Gonzaga and UCLA-Michigan) will meet in the other semifinal Saturday. The winners of the Final Four games will play in the national championship game — the first since the 2019-20 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s Final Four matchups, including times, dates, location, odds and more:

Who is in the Final Four in 2021?

Houston (Midwest Region champion)

Baylor (South Region champion)

Gonzaga or USC (West Region champion)

Michigan or UCLA (East Region champion)

Houston was the first team to punch its Final Four ticket with a nail-biting 67-61 victory over 12-seed Oregon State on Monday. The Cougars had a 17-point lead that dwindled to a tie before putting the clamps on the Beavers and winning by six. Baylor was similarly challenged against Arkansas before the Razorbacks experienced a significant scoring drought and Baylor pulled away in an eventual 81-72 victory.

Final Four odds, lines, spreads

Houston (No. 2, Midwest) vs. Baylor (No. 1, South)

Spread: Baylor -5

Baylor -5 Over/under: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline: Baylor -220, Houston +180

When & where is the Final Four?

The 2021 NCAA Tournament ends with the Final Four and national championship on April 3 and 5, respectively. All games will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on the site’s two courts, named “Equality” and “Unity” to recognize the NCAA’s commitment to inclusion and social justice.

Below is the TV schedule for the Final Four:

Game Time (ET) TV Game 65: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 1 Baylor 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 66: Gonzaga/USC vs. Michigan/UCLA 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

How many times has Houston been to the Final Four?

The Cougars had been to the Final Four five times prior to their 2021 berth, all before the start of the expanded bracket era: in 1967, 1968 and 1982-84. The latter three were Guy V. Lewis’ famed “Phi Slama Jama” teams. None of the teams won the tournament, with the Cougars finishing as runner-up in 1983 and ’84. The closest the program has come to the Final Four since was in 2019, when Kelvin Sampson took the team to the Sweet 16.

Below is a rundown of each of the Cougars’ Final Four appearances, as well as the final result from the respective tournaments:

Year Final result 1967 Houston 84, North Carolina 62 (national third-place game) 1968 Ohio State 89, Houston 85 (national third-place game) 1982 North Carolina 68, Houston 63 (Final Four) 1983 N.C. State 54, Houston 52 (national championship) 1984 Georgetown 84, Houston 75 (national championship) 2021 vs. Baylor

How many times has Baylor been to the Final Four?

Baylor will make its third Final Four appearance on Saturday, and its first since 1950. Prior to that, the team’s only other appearance in the Final Four was in 1948. The Bears have come close since, making it to the Sweet 16 in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017 and the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012.

Here’s how Baylor’s previous Final Four appearances played out: