What channel is March Madness on today? Times, TV schedule for Tuesday’s NCAA Elite Eight games

Only one night — and two games — remain until the 2021 Final Four field is completed.

There’s a definite West Coast vibe entering the second half of the Elite Eight round: 6-seed USC will take on No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the West Region, followed by an East Region matchup between 11-seed UCLA and 1-seed Michigan. The Bulldogs were expected to be here after putting together the only undefeated season in Division I basketball, but the addition of the two LA teams was a surprise; this is the first time both teams have been in the Elite Eight in the history of the tournament.

USC is a heavy underdog against Mark Few and Gonzaga, for whom perfection is the only worthwhile goal remaining this season. But the Trojans have been dominant in their run to the Elite Eight, defeating 11-seed Drake, 3-seed Kansas and 7-seed Oregon by 16, 34 and 14 points, respectively. The brother duo of Evan and Isaiah Mobley has been a force for USC, but they’ll face plenty of firepower in Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Drew TImme.

UCLA-Michigan will round out the Elite Eight action. The Bruins are on the cusp of history: Another win and they would become just the second First Four team — following VCU in 2011 — to make the Final Four. Their improbable run has included wins over First Four opponent Michigan State, 6-seed BYU, 14-seed Abilene Christian and 2-seed Alabama; what’s one more win at this point? As for their opponent, Michigan has withstood the loss of Isaiah Livers in handling 16-seed Texas Southern, fighting off a pesky 8th-seeded LSU and returning to dominance against 4-seed Florida State.

Tuesday’s action certainly creates an opportunity for chaos in March Madness brackets, if there are any still worth salvaging. Of course, no one would be surprised if the two 1 seeds won their respective matchups, either. Here’s everything you need to know about the two games, which will finalize the Final Four for the 2021 NCAA Tournament:

What channel is March Madness on today?

No. 6 USC vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, West Region final

Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Can the Mobley brothers fend off the trio of Suggs, Kispert and Timme? Younger brother Evan started the tournament with two double-doubles and is still averaging 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game after falling two rebounds short of a third against Oregon. Isaiah Mobley has been slightly more proficient in scoring (15.0 points per game), but he also has been a force on the boards, averaging 6.3 rebounds and a block per game.

Will that matter against Gonzaga’s big guns? Timme is coming off games of 30 and 22 points and is averaging 20.7 points per game in the tournament — all while also averaging 8.3 rebounds. Suggs, Gonzaga’s most talented player, has been less of a force on the scoreboard but is still averaging 10.3 points per game. Then there’s Kispert, who is averaging 17 points per tournament game on top of five rebounds, one assist and one steal per game.

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 1 Michigan, East Region final

Time: 9:57 p.m.

9:57 p.m. Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

UCLA could be the surprise of the tournament if it manages yet another upset of a single-digit seed, its third of the tournament. The Bruins are led by Jaime Jaquez (13.3 ppg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 spg) and Johnny Juzang (22 ppg, 44.9 field goal percentage), but they also got excellent play from Tyger Campbell in their Sunday upset of Alabama.

In their way is Michigan, which looks like a team that earned its 1-seed status, especially while m one of its top players. Freshman Hunter Dickinson (14.0 points, 7.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game) and sophomore Franz Wagner (12.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 4.3 apg) have been forces. But will they be able to handle Jaquez and Juzang?

March Madness schedule

Elite Eight

Tuesday, March 30

Game Time (ET) TV Game 63: No. 6 USC vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 7:15 p.m. TBS Game 64: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 1 Michigan 9:57 p.m. TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Game Time (ET) TV Game 65 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 66 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5