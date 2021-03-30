Wells Fargo plans on bringing workers back to office in September: WSJ By Reuters

© Reuters. The sun rises behind a Wells Fargo building in El Paso, Texas
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co plans to start bringing employees back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to normalcy by Sept. 6, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-plans-to-bring-employees-back-to-the-office-in-september-11617133597?mod=latest_headlines, which cited a memo circulated to the staff.
Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.