Wells Fargo plans on bringing workers back to office in September: WSJ By Reuters

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co plans to start bringing employees back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to normalcy by Sept. 6, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-plans-to-bring-employees-back-to-the-office-in-september-11617133597?mod=latest_headlines, which cited a memo circulated to the staff.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

