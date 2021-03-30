Was LeBron trying to recruit Steph Curry at All-Star Game?

LeBron James was effusive in his praise of Steph Curry over All-Star Weekend, but was he simply showing his respect to one of the game’s greats or was he in recruiting mode? According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, it may have been the latter, as Windhorst said on his podcast, “The Hoop Collective,” that LeBron was already putting the pieces in place for a potential team-up.

“I thought it was hilarious over All-Star Weekend, LeBron praising Steph up and down … how much he loves his game, how much he respects him,” Windhorst said. “LeBron has obviously put the full-court press on, not the full-court press, but LeBron has obviously begun the recruiting of Steph, just in the event that he wouldn’t extend and that somehow he would become a free agent and that the Lakers would have a swing at him.”

Curry’s current contract expires after next season, and while it would be genuinely surprising if he left Golden State, the idea of him and LeBron on the same team (not to mention Anthony Davis) is certainly intriguing. LeBron has always thrived with shooters around him and there has never been a shooter in all of NBA history as good as Curry.