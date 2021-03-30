Wall Street Opens Lower as Bond Yields Continue to Squeeze Tech; Dow By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, as bond yields continued to exert pressure on tech stocks, while cautionary messaging from U.S. health authorities kept a temporary chill on reopening trades.

By 9:35 AM ET (1435 GMT), the was down 30 points, or 0.1%, at 33,141 points, while the was down 0.3% and the tech-heavy was down 0.7%.

With the data and earnings calendars light, attention is largely on the launch of investment guru Cathie Wood’s new space-themed exchange-traded fund, the first launched by Wood’s company in two years. The fund’s largest holding, Trimble (NASDAQ:) stock, enjoyed its moment in the spotlight, rising 3.1% to a new all-time high. However, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:), which has a weighting of just under 2% in the ETF, was less fortunate, falling 0.6%.