Wall Street Opens Lower as Bond Yields Continue to Squeeze Tech; Dow By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, as bond yields continued to exert pressure on tech stocks, while cautionary messaging from U.S. health authorities kept a temporary chill on reopening trades. 

By 9:35 AM ET (1435 GMT), the was down 30 points, or 0.1%, at 33,141 points, while the was down 0.3% and the tech-heavy was down 0.7%.

With the data and earnings calendars light, attention is largely on the launch of investment guru Cathie Wood’s new space-themed exchange-traded fund, the first launched by Wood’s company in two years. The fund’s largest holding, Trimble (NASDAQ:) stock, enjoyed its moment in the spotlight, rising 3.1% to a new all-time high. However, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:), which has a weighting of just under 2% in the ETF, was less fortunate, falling 0.6%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR