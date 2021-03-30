Waka Flocka Flame Hits Back at People Criticizing Him for Supporting Daughter Charlie and Her GF

Instagram

The rapper is called hypocrite after he shows support for Charlie considering the fact that he’s among those who criticize Dwyane Wade over his parenting of his transdaughter Zaya.

AceShowbiz –

Waka Flocka Flame has responded to the backlash he faced after he appeared supportive of his stepdaughter Charlie, who is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Waka took to his Instagram account to share why he decided to support Charlie and why people could not attack him for it despite his past remarks regarding the community.

“Y’all n***as ain’t bullying nobody. And no, I’m not a phobic. I’m not none of that,” the rapper insisted in a clip that he shared on the photo-sharing platform. “What I’m gonna say is I’m gonna support my daughter. Y’all stop running with this narrative that she coming out ’cause she ain’t never hiding from nothing. She not no face, no spokesman, no nothing. She living her f***ing life, man.”

“That’s all it need to be,” he went on to say, adding, “Cut it out.” He also called out “2021 adults,” saying, “The way y’all talk about kids is crazy… Who raised y’all?”

<br />

Waka was called hypocrite after he showed support for Charlie considering the fact that he was among those who criticized Dwyane Wade over his parenting of his transdaughter Zaya. Waka’s wife Tammy Rivera was quick to jump into Waka’s defense at the time. “A person is not allowed to have an opinion about how they feel? Without being a basher or being labeled as going against something or hating someone?” she asked on Instagram Story. “They can’t have an opinion when they’re asked?”

Tammy went on to say, “We don’t get enough conversation about how many black men are out here being great fathers. We don’t get enough conversation about that.”

Prior to this, Waka’s stepdaughter Charlie told him in a recent episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” that she was bringing a girl to her quinceanera as her date. Waka’s response was very supportive. Waka responded nicely to the idea as he appeared to be supportive of Charlie. He also mentioned in an interview that he stood by his daughter and fostered a home environment that would allow her to live in her truth.