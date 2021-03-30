Volkswagen will not change name of U.S. operations: sources By Reuters

© Reuters. A Volkswagen logo is seen at Serramonte Volkswagen in Colma, California
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG (OTC:)’s U.S. unit will not change its name even after the German automaker issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would, three sources briefed on the matter said.
The German automaker’s news release saying it would change its name to “Voltswagen of America” was a marketing stunt aimed at drawing attention to the company’s electric vehicle plans, the three sources said. The fake announcement drew massive media coverage, and the automaker currently plans to announce on Wednesday it is not serious about changing its name, the sources said.
