Visa To Offer Payment Settlement in USDC Stablecoin By CoinQuora



Visa To Offer Payment Settlement in USDC Stablecoin



Visa (NYSE:) becomes the first major network to use a stablecoin.

Crypto bank Anchorage will support Visa’s move.

Their team will work with Crypto.com to support USDC.

Visa becomes the first to use crypto for settlements. In addition, the team will work with Crypto.com on a pilot program. Moreover, this aims to adopt USDC.

Stablecoins have many unique qualities as a virtual currency. USDC’s value is pegged to USD. With this, it resists volatility by nature.

Visa Vice-President Jack Forestell showed his delight. Moreover, he said that today marks a major event for their team. With this move, they can address fintech needs with crypto.

Visa thinks that the decision is a small step forward for them. On the other hand, they believe it’s one giant step forward for crypto adoption. Meanwhile, they also believe that traders and crypto users will benefit greatly.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek also praised the move. He pointed out the growth of the crypto market over the last year. Moreover, he believes that partners that understand market potent…

