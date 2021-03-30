Visa plans to allow partners to settle fiat transactions with crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Visa plans to allow partners to settle fiat transactions with crypto

Major credit credit provider Visa (NYSE:) is piloting a program that will allow its partners to use the (ETH) blockchain to settle a transaction made in fiat.

In a Monday announcement, Visa said it will be partnering with cryptocurrency exchange platform and card issuer Crypto.com to offer a crypto settlement system for fiat transactions later this year. Visa’s partners will reportedly be able to exchange USD Coin (USDC) over the credit card’s payment network to clear transactions made in fiat currency.