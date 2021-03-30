Van Hunt Feels Blessed as He’s Transformed Into New Man Due to Halle Berry Romance

Instagram

The ‘Family Affair’ star claims that finding love with the former Bond girl has changed him into a ‘completely different person’ and inspired his new music.

Soul singer Van Hunt has credited his romance with Halle Berry with improving “every aspect” of his life.

The “Family Affair” star went public with his relationship with the Oscar winner last year (20), and he admits finding love with Halle has transformed him into a new man.

Their close connection has also inspired his new music as he continues to work on the follow-up album to 2017’s “Popular“.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Van Hunt, who has a teenage son from a previous relationship, explains their bond is aspirational “in more ways than I can even tell you.”

“I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise,” he teased of his new material.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” the singer shared.

“I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Halle hasn’t been shy about professing her love for her man and, to celebrate Valentine’s Day (14Feb21), she offered up a few words of advice for fans on Instagram.

“NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” she posted. “If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54. (sic)!”

Halle’s romance with Van Hunt comes after three failed marriages, including her unions to R&B singer Eric Benet and French actor Olivier Martinez, the father of her son Maceo, seven.

The actress also shares her daughter Nahla, 13, with model Gabriel Aubry.