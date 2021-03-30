Uniswap’s daily fee generation tops Bitcoin’s by $1.7 million By Cointelegraph

The world’s top decentralized exchange, Uniswap, is currently beating out Bitcoin’s daily fee generation by more than 50%.

According to the data tracking website, CryptoFees, the leading Ethereum-powered decentralized exchange Uniswap has generated more than $4.8 million worth of fees over the past 24 hours. This has propelled the automated market maker into second place above — which has generated just $3.1 million.

