U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.31% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.31%, while the index lost 0.32%, and the index lost 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.97% or 6.43 points to trade at 332.16 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 1.32% or 3.03 points to end at 233.25 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was up 1.24% or 1.89 points to 154.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 2.04% or 5.20 points to trade at 249.76 at the close. Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.72% or 1.35 points to end at 76.95 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was down 1.50% or 2.07 points to 135.50.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which rose 9.15% to 31.15, Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:) which was up 5.41% to settle at 6.23 and L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which gained 5.39% to close at 62.98.

The worst performers were Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.65% to 368.74 in late trade, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.95% to settle at 496.26 and Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:) which was down 3.65% to 59.89 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 66.74% to 7.97, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 33.58% to settle at 1.790 and Discovery Communications B Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 32.60% to close at 72.00.

The worst performers were Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.15% to 6.000 in late trade, ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.81% to settle at 22.04 and SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.85% to 1.48 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1842 to 1186 and 105 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1993 rose and 1177 declined, while 97 ended unchanged.

Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.15% or 2.61 to 31.15. Shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.41% or 0.32 to 6.23. Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.39% or 3.22 to 62.98. Shares in VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 66.74% or 3.19 to 7.97. Shares in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 33.58% or 0.450 to 1.790.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.26% to 19.65.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.82% or 31.15 to $1683.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.75% or 1.08 to hit $60.48 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 1.32% or 0.86 to trade at $64.06 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.37% to 1.1718, while USD/JPY rose 0.52% to 110.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.38% at 93.312.

