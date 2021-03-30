U.S. FCC commissioner urges tougher steps on Chinese network equipment

Article content

WASHINGTON — Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr on Tuesday called for new steps to ensure Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment is barred from U.S. telecommunications networks and ensure no electronic devices produced with forced labor enter the United States.

The FCC last year adopted rules requiring U.S. telecom carriers to remove and replace equipment produced by Huawei or ZTE if purchased using an $8.3 billion government fund, but carriers could still purchase equipment from the Chinese companies with private funds.

Carr, a Republican, called for closing the “glaring loophole … It makes no sense to allow that exact same equipment to get purchased and inserted into our communication network as long as federal dollars are not involved.”

Huawei said in a statement that “extending the FCC’s evaluation and approval process to prohibit equipment that is already accredited by the FCC is misguided and costly to American companies.”

It said blocking equipment based on where it was assembled is “discriminatory and will do nothing to protect the integrity of U.S. communications networks or supply chains.”

Carr also said the FCC could do more to address China’s abuses of ethnic and religious minorities, especially against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.