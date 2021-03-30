U.S. consumer confidence rises to a year-high in March: survey By Reuters

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index jumped to a reading of 109.7 this month, the highest level since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, from 90.4 in February. Confidence remains well below its lofty reading of 132.6 in February 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to a reading of 96.9.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation.

