Tribeca Film Festival to Hold In-Person Screenings to Mark Its 20th Anniversary





To be the first major North American movie event to host outdoor screenings amid COVID-19, the festival co-founded by Robert De Niro is planned to take place from June 9 to 20 in all NYC boroughs.

Robert De Niro‘s Tribeca Film Festival will be the first major North American movie event to feature in-person screenings when the 2021 edition begins in June. A 12-day series of outdoor screenings will highlight the 20th anniversary of the first Tribeca, which was held months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York.

Screenings will be held from June 9 at multiple venues, including The Battery, Empire Outlets, and The MetroTech Commons. Tribeca organizers will also host community screenings in all New York City boroughs using travelling screens. As part of its closing night festivities, the festival will commemorate the Juneteenth holiday.

“After the 9/11 attacks, the Tribeca Film Festival helped set the stage for New York City’s incredible comeback – and helped spur a new golden age for film and TV production across the five boroughs,” former New York mayor Michael R. Bloomberg said in the festival’s press release. “This year the festival is once again shining a spotlight on our city’s resilience and creativity.”

In a statement about the return of Tribeca, De Niro said, “The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We’re still doing it. And as New York emerges from the shadow of Covid-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival.”

De Niro founded the festival with production partner Jane Rosenthal. In her release, Rosenthal stated, “Tribeca is a community of the most resilient and talented storytellers on the planet. In 20 years, our community of creators and partners have become a family. This summer we are excited to reunite as Tribeca becomes a centerpiece of live entertainment in neighborhoods across New York City.”