Traders bet big on Bitcoin, expect $80k by next month By BTC Peers

Traders bet big on Bitcoin, expect $80k by next month
Many traders are bullish on the price of the leading cryptocurrency. According to data compiled by analytics firm Glassnode, $80,000 is the most crowded options trade in April, with some traders betting on Bitcoin reaching $120,000. At the lower end of the scale, some traders expected Bitcoin to return to $40,000.
It is worth clarifying that many of these options contracts may not be speculative bets but a hedge of future positions or margins. The traders may not also be expecting a price of $80,000. Instead, they may be betting on the price of Bitcoin going up, and as a result, their options contract price will rise.
For the uninitiated, an options contract is a right, but not an obligation, to buy an asset at a certain price. This right is purchased at a premium, which is lost regardless of the price movement.
About 446 options were purchased for $80,000. Traders will be required to pay $1,000 for the $80k option. This is up by $300 from just a few days ago.
Generally speaking, Bitcoin has continued to welcome a lot of institutional investors and mainstream adoption. Tesla (NASDAQ:) is the latest to announce that it will start accepting Bitcoin payments for its cars.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.