TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Died in ‘Freak Accident’ Just Months Before Her Wedding

Rochelle’s fiancee, Brittanie Lynn Ritchie, reveals that they had ‘already gotten the venue and photographer and everything’ for their nuptials before she was killed on Monday, March 29.

AceShowbiz –

Rochelle Hager has died. The TikTok star, who frequently posted to the video-sharing platform under the username @roeurboat3, reportedly passed away on Monday, March 29 after being involved in a “freak accident” just months before her wedding.

Confirming the 31-year-old’s death was the Farmington Police Department. Police Chief Kenneth Charles told Press Herald that she was driving her 2015 Nissan Rogue around 10 A.M. when high winds caused a pine tree limb to fall onto her car, which was likely to have killed her instantly.

Rochelle was engaged to her girlfriend Brittanie Lynn Ritchie. In the wake of the former’s passing, Brittanie spilled the outlet, “It happened really quick… She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing. She didn’t see the tree coming. It was instant.”

Brittanie, who works in the mental health field, went on to divulge that she and the late star were supposed to tie the knot before the end of 2021. “We were getting married October 16 – we had already gotten the venue and photographer and everything,” she pointed out.

Brittanie further shared that her children, Jensyn and Trestyn, loved Rochelle. She added that her late fiancee also taught her 9-year-old kid how to cook. “She was executive chef at The Woodlands in Waterville and was chef at Amici’s Cucina before that,” the mother of two stated.

Upon hearing Rochelle’s death, The Woodlands’ director of operations Benjamin Smith offered his tribute. He noted, “She did make such a huge impact on the lives of the residents she served. When you find someone like that, an employee that has that type of personality or aura, it makes a huge difference in the lives of the seniors we serve.”

Also offering tribute for Rochelle was Amici’s Cucina owner Mary Carpinito. “She was one of our chefs,” Mary recalled. “She was very nice, had a positive attitude, big smile always on her face. When I heard who it was, my heart just stopped. You just never know. She was such a sweet, sweet person.”