Home Business Three-quarters of circulating BTC last changed hands for less than $10,800 By...

Three-quarters of circulating BTC last changed hands for less than $10,800 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Three-quarters of circulating BTC last changed hands for less than $10,800

Research from on-chain analytics provider Glassnode has found that roughly three-quarters of circulating last moved on the blockchain when prices were below $10,800, suggesting most market participants are long-term holders.

Glassnode’s March 29 ‘Week on Chain report found that 25.43% of circulating BTC last traded between the prices of $10,800 and $58,800. With Bitcoin trading for $10,800 just six months ago, the data suggests one-in-four circulating BTC last changed hands during either Q2 2020 or Q1 2021.

Entity Adjusted CDD: Glassnode
Hodlwaves: Unchained Capital