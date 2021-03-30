Three-quarters of circulating BTC last changed hands for less than $10,800 By Cointelegraph

Three-quarters of circulating BTC last changed hands for less than $10,800
Research from on-chain analytics provider Glassnode has found that roughly three-quarters of circulating last moved on the blockchain when prices were below $10,800, suggesting most market participants are long-term holders.
Glassnode’s March 29 ‘Week on Chain’ report found that 25.43% of circulating BTC last traded between the prices of $10,800 and $58,800. With Bitcoin trading for $10,800 just six months ago, the data suggests one-in-four circulating BTC last changed hands during either Q2 2020 or Q1 2021.
