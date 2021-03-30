The ‘Oldest NBA players with no rings’ quiz

The Brooklyn Nets added Blake Griffin to their roster earlier this month following a buyout from Detroit Pistons. They apparently weren’t done there, however, as the team snagged yet another all-star off the buyout market over the weekend in LaMarcus Aldridge. Many assumed Aldridge would take his talents to South Beach, but it appears the allure of playing alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving was too much to pass up. Following the Griffin and Aldridge signings, some around the league are calling for reform to the buyout market rules, but for now, the rest of the NBA has a more immediate focus, figuring out how to stop this newly formed super-team in Brooklyn.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Aldridge is now clearly in the ring-chasing phase of his career. He is one of 21 players currently on an NBA roster who is at least 33 years old and does not have an NBA Championship on his resume. So with that in mind, how many of the NBA’s ringless elder statesmen can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!