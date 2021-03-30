The Crown’s Josh O’Connor has ‘very little interest’ in royal family and ‘didn’t watch’ Oprah interview

The actor who plays Prince Charles in The Crown has admitted he has “very little interest” in the royals, even after starring in the series.

Josh O’Connor, who has played Prince Charles for two series of the Netflix drama, said the family feel “far removed” and he has never had an interest in the royals.

“I think I find it really hard pinning the real royal family to The Crown. They feel so far removed,” he told GQ.

“And basically, I had no interest in the royal family before I did The Crown. And I have very little interest now!”

The 30-year-old said he has a “great fondness” for Charles as a person, however, after doing extensive research on the royal for the role.

