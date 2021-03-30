Sylvester Stallone Developing ‘Rocky’ Prequel TV Series

Warner Bros. Pictures

The original star of the ‘Rocky’ franchise is working on an origin story for a potential television series as the movie spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan flourishes on the big screen.

Sylvester Stallone is planning to take his “Rocky” franchise to TV by writing a treatment for a potential prequel series.

The action man gave fans a glimpse at his latest project on Monday (29Mar21) by sharing pages of his handwritten notes for the show, which he is eager to pitch to online platform bosses.

“I started out this morning by writing a treatment for a Rocky prequel for streaming. Ideally 10 episodes for a few seasons to really get to the heart of the Characters in there younger years,” he captioned the image.

“Here is a small portion of how my creative writing Process starts … Hope it happens (sic).”

The notes were titled, “Treatment for Rocky prequel series,” and begins with the scenario set-up: “Imagine a time machine that will simply transport us back to the origins of Rocky, a cinematic world brimming with characters that have been beloved by people around the world for nearly five decades!”

Stallone explains the origin story would take fans back to the 1960s and “the most transformative generation in modern history,” citing the events of the moon landing, the civil rights movement, the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Cold War, among many other milestones.

“Needless to say the 60s was a dynamic time,” he wrote. “Yet among all this Social Seismic Activity, we drop in on the rather plain life of 17-year-old Robert ‘Rocky’ Balboa.”

“When we first met Rocky in 1976, he was a very lost soul… We now see this young man struggling like all young people trying to find their place.”

On Tuesday, Stallone followed up the project teaser by sharing typed up notes and dialogue for the proposed show, which he reveals has already received the backing of studio bosses at MGM.

“I KNOW my hand writing is very awkward. But so what it achieved the goal,” he began in the caption. “But I decided to show a little bit more of the creative process for the Rocky Prequel but this time it’s a lot more legible… Tell me what you think. I’m excited. MGM is excited. Hope you are too (sic).”

Stallone made his big screen debut as loan shark-turned-boxer Rocky in the original Oscar-nominated 1976 film, which he wrote and starred in.

It has since spawned five franchise sequels, as well as a spin-off movie series in “Creed“, starring Michael B. Jordan as the son of Rocky’s old rival, Apollo Creed.

Stallone reprised his role as Rocky in 2015’s “Creed”, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod.