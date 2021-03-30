SuperFarm Announces Cool Genesis Series NFT Features By CoinQuora

SuperFarm Announces Cool Genesis Series NFT Features
- SuperFarm just announced that its Genesis Phase 1 NFTs are loaded with benefits.
- The NFTs will give holders priority access to future NFTs in the series.
- Also, the NFTs will be part of the EllioTrade universe.
Cross-chain DeFi protocol SuperFarm is building a SUPERVERSE that will merge gaming, NFTs, and DeFi. To this end, the blockchain has provided details pertaining to its Genesis Series Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs).
In fact,
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.