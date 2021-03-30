State by state guide on what the weather is doing over in your State or Territory

The Easter long weekend will feature a mixed bag of weather across Australia, from rain and thunderstorms, to 10 degree temperature drops and even the chance of a tropical cyclone.

The lead up to Easter will be noticeably warm over a large area of southern, central and western Australia.

The hottest air will be in the northwest, where temperatures will reach the high 30s to low 40s every day from now until Easter Monday.

Warm inland air will also drift over southern Australia during the first half of the weekend, causing temperatures to climb seven to 10 degrees above average in Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart on Friday and Saturday.

However, the second half of the weekend will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures forecast to drop by six to 10 degrees in all three cities by Sunday.

Meanwhile, a wet weekend is in store for the northern tropics with showers increasing for parts of the Northern Territory, Queensland and north east NSW.

Here’s your state-by-state breakdown of the weather in your state for Easter 2021:

Temperatures will be cool-to-mild in the northeast and mostly sunny and warm in the southeast. Sunny, mild-to-warm in the west.

Storms and rain are possible in northeastern NSW while most of southern Australia will stay dry throughout the long weekend.

Sydney will also be dry and relatively warm until at least Sunday with tops of 27C forecast, although there is a chance of showers on Monday in the city.

A warm and sunny Easter is forecast for Canberra with temperatures reaching 28C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday with full sun expected for the duration of the long weekend.

Conditions in the city are forecast to sunny with tops of 29C and 30C on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will drop back down to 20C on Sunday and Monday however conditions will remain mostly dry.

Further east, a deepening trough will also cause an increase in showers and thunderstorms over eastern Queensland and northeast NSW between Friday and Monday.

There is currently too much uncertainty to know how much rain will fall, although heavy falls and severe storms are possible.

Possible showers and temperatures around 25C to 26C are forecast from Friday through until Monday in Brisbane with storms also possible at some point.

Temperatures will peak in Adelaide on Friday and Saturday, reaching close to 30C before dropping back down to 24C on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy conditions forecast.

Long-range weather forecasts predict mostly cloudy and warm conditions in the southwest, clearing shower and cool-to-mild in the south and sunny, very warm in the northwest.

Perth is expected to be dry with tops between 28C and 32C from Friday to Monday.

If you live in the Kimberley or the Top End you could experience rain or thunderstorms during the Easter Long Weekend.

Rain and storms are likely to increase over parts of northern Australia later this week as a monsoon drifts towards Australia.

Some areas could see heavy falls, particularly if low pressure systems or tropical cyclones develop and move close to, or over, land.

It’s too early to know if and where these lows or cyclones will develop, but computer models are showing signs that tropical cyclone activity will become more likely from about Friday onwards.

Showers are expected for parts of the southwest on Friday and Saturday with mostly fine conditions elsewhere.

