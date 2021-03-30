Soybeans edge higher, but set for first monthly loss in ten months

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged higher as traders readied for a widely watched report, though the oilseed was poised to record its first monthly loss in ten months as expectations for ample global supplies weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $13.67-3/4 a bushel by 0221 GMT, having closed down 1.9% on Tuesday when prices hit a Feb. 2 low of $13.64-1/4 a bushel.

* Soybeans down 2.6% for the month, the first four-week slide since May 2020.

* Corn on track for its first monthly loss since July 2020.

* Wheat down 9% for the month, the biggest four-week slide since February 2019.

* Traders were bracing for Wednesday’s USDA planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports, which have a history of rattling the markets.

* Analysts on average expect the USDA to project expanded plantings of U.S. corn and soybeans in 2021 versus last year, while March 1 stocks of corn, soy and wheat are seen as the lowest in several years.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar rose to a fresh one-year high versus the yen and traded near multi-month peaks with other rivals on Wednesday, as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the U.S. lead a global pandemic recovery.

* Oil prices slid more than 1% on Tuesday as the Suez Canal reopened to traffic and the U.S. dollar rallied.

* Asian stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, as global financial shares retraced some of their recent losses, driven in part by higher bond yields, and investors awaited a closely watched Chinese factory activity survey. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)