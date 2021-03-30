South African Firms Are Converting Their Cash Holdings to BTC By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. South African Firms Are Converting Their Cash Holdings to BTC

  • South African private firms are now changing their cash holdings into .
  • The country’s private firms are doing this to hedge against currency devaluation.

Private companies in South Africa have started converting part of their cash holdings into Bitcoin (BTC). However, they claim to do this to be able to hedge against currency devaluation.

Based on a report, an open-source software specialist, LSD Open, has recently acquired more than $134,000 worth of BTC. Due to this, many believe that LSD Open could be the first company to convert its cash holdings into BTC.

About the LSD Open BTC acquisition, the firm bought BTC in two different transactions at an average price of $34,200 per BTC. Best of all, due to the purchase, the firm’s Bitcoins have increased overwhelmingly to over 70%.

As per the report, Bitfund exchange massively supported the LSD Open’s BCT acquisition.

Talking about Bitcoin, LSD Open CEO Stefan Lesicnik reportedly expressed his view on BTC in relation to his com…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR