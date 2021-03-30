Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Departing Mexico in 1st Pics Together Since Engagement

WENN/Avalon/Apega

In their first sighting together since they become engaged, the ‘Fault in Our Stars’ actress and the NFL star are seen preparing to board a private jet with friends in Costa Careyes.

AceShowbiz –

Newly-engaged Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers had just enjoyed a tropical getaway. The couple has been spotted departing Mexico in their first pictures together since they become engaged.

In several pictures which have been circulating online, the 29-year-old actress and the 37-year-old athlete were seen on an aircraft tarmac in Costa Careyes, Mexico on Monday, March 29. The couple was preparing to board a private jet with friends that afternoon.

Shailene donned a patterned button down top, black leggings and high top Converse while heading to the plane. Her hair was pulled into a half up do while she also wore a protective mask. She carried her belongings in a green backpack and a brown tote bag while also holding a sweatshirt and a reusable water bottle.

As for Aaron, he also dressed down in a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. He kept it simple as he only carried a backpack and a small bag as well as a bottled water in his hand.

It’s unclear how long Shailene and Aaron were staying in Mexico, but the vacation was surely a great opportunity for the pair to have a romantic reunion, after they were previously reported to be dating long-distance because Shailene was filming her upcoming movie “Misanthrope” in Montreal, Canada, while Aaron was training with his team Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In February, the NFL player shocked everyone as he announced that he’s an engaged man during his acceptance speech for the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors awards. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he said at the time. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”

Shailene later confirmed their engagement during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the same month. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’ ” the “Big Little Lies” alum told host Jimmy Fallon.

Gushing over her fiance, Shailene said, “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being.” She went on joking that she “never thought [she’d] be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living.”