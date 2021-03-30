Serena Williams Admits Marital Bliss Needs ‘Work’

WENN/John Rainford

The 39-year-old former No. 1 woman tennis player gets honest about matrimony and motherhood for Bumble’s ‘The Question Game’, revealing her dealbreaker in a relationship.

AceShowbiz –

Serena Williams believes hard work is needed for a marriage to be a successful one. Having been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian for over three years, the four-time Olympic gold medalist made it clear that marriage is not bliss unless “you work at it.”

Speaking in the video for Bumble’s The Question Game, the 39-year-old tennis star said while laughing, “Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it.” She went on saying that one most important thing about espousal is honesty. “A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is,” she pointed out.

Aside from giving advice about marriage, the 23-time Grand Slam winner shared some words of wisdom to those dealing with broken heart. “Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal,” she pondered. “But time heals all wounds.”

When asked about what she has learned about love, Serena referred to the word as “a special thing.” The mother of one mused, “I learned that love is amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing.”

Later on, Serena revealed that she is learning to mediate. “Something that I’m learning about right now is meditation, I’m reading a lot about it and I finally find it really interesting and I think that’s something I can also apply in my life a little bit more,” she spilled.

Besides talking about marriage, heartbreak, love and meditation, the five-time winner of the WTA Tour Championships chose Paris as her most energizing city. “The most energizing city for me is Paris. I get so much energy when I’m there,” she explained. “I just feel like a brand new person. And I just feel like a fashionista when I’m there. I love it.”