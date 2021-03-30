SEC Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors

Photo: LSU Athletics

SEC Track & Field Weekly Honors – March 30, 2021

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Terrance Laird, LSU

LSU’s Terrance Laird won the 200m at the Texas Relays with a time of 19.81, which ranks No. 1 in the NCAA, SEC and the world. Laird’s time is the second fastest time in LSU history. He also anchored the 4x100m relay to silver and the NCAA No. 2 time of 38.70.

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon won the 400m invitational at the Texas Relays with a personal best time of 44.62. His time currently leads the NCAA, SEC and the world. With his performance he became the third fastest performer in the outdoor 400m in Texas A&M history.

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Sindri Guðmundsson, Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s Sindri Guðmundsson became the SEC and NCAA leader in the javelin with a mark of 77.77m/255-2 at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays. It was his first competition since 2019, and Guðmundsson’s performance ranks No. 5 all-time in Mississippi State history.

Men’s Newcomer of the Week: Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida

Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh clocked a time of 10.08 [+3.6] seconds to win the 100 meters at the FSU Relays. His time is the fastest on this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Qualifying list and ranks 12th in the

world.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Devon Achane clocked a personal best 20.31 in the 200m at the Texas Relays with an all-time, which ranks No. 3 in the NCAA. He also ran the second leg as a member of the 4x100m relay that finished in 38.79, which also ranks No. 3 in the NCAA.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Tiana Wilson, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Tiana Wilson clocked 11.12 twice in the 100m at the Texas Relays to rank No. 1 in the NCAA, SEC and the world. She became the first Razorback to win the women’s 100m in the history of the Texas Relays and moved to No. 4 on the UA all-time list.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Tonea Marshall, LSU

LSU’s Tonea Marshall won two titles at the Texas Relays, including the 100m hurdles in 12.75 to rank No. 1 in the SEC and NCAA and No. 2 in the world. She also ran the lead leg of LSU’s NCAA-leading 4×100 meter relay that won gold with time of 42.87.

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Marie-Therese Obst, Georgia

Georgia’s Marie-Therese Obst became the No. 4 all-time collegiate performer with a personal best mark of 201-0 in the javelin at the FSU Relays. It is a school record, and Obst is No. 1 in the NCAA and No. 5 on the world list. Obst’s 16-foot+ victory marks the second-best throw before the NCAA Championships in collegiate history (since the new javelin started in 2000).

Women’s Newcomer of the Week: Nastassja Campbell, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Nastassja Campbell cleared a pair of career best heights in winning the Elite University division of the Texas Relays pole vault. Her winning height of 14-9 ½ (4.51) is the current outdoor collegiate leader, and Campbell moved to No. 5 on an elite level UA all-time list.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Leah Phillips, LSU

LSU’s Leah Phillips moved into the NCAA top-10 in the 400m hurdles with a time of 58.19 at the Texas Relays. Phillips is the No. 3 freshman nationally.