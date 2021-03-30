Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.20% By Investing.com



Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.20%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:), which rose 9.94% or 3.20 points to trade at 35.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Electricity Company (SE:) added 9.93% or 2.12 points to end at 23.48 and Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:) was up 9.84% or 2.75 points to 30.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 3.26% or 6.00 points to trade at 178.00 at the close. Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 2.77% or 2.30 points to end at 80.70 and Kingdom Holding Company (SE:) was down 2.77% or 0.23 points to 8.08.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 97 to 94 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.94% or 3.20 to 35.40. Shares in Saudi Electricity Company (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 9.93% or 2.12 to 23.48. Shares in Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.84% or 2.75 to 30.70.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.48% or 0.91 to $60.65 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 1.09% or 0.71 to hit $64.21 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 1.85% or 31.75 to trade at $1682.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.29% to 4.3981, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.37% at 93.297.