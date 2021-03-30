Russell Crowe Tapped for Surprise Cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Gladiator’ actor is reportedly joining the cast of the upcoming fourth ‘Thor’ movie in an undisclosed role, which is expected to surprise fans of the franchise.

AceShowbiz –

Russell Crowe is unveiled to have joined Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Monday, March 28, it was reported that the Maximus depicter in “Gladiator” was tapped to make a surprise cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder“.

The 56-year-old star’s role in the movie has yet to be uncovered since it is expected to surprise fans of the franchise. The John Nash of “A Beautiful Mind” was said to be the latest addition to the Taika Waititi-directed film.

Russell’s last appearance on the big screen was in the road rage thriller “Unhinged“. Aside from “Thor: Love and Thunder”, his new movie will include “The Greatest Beer Run Ever“, which will be directed by Peter Farrelly. He is set to star opposite Zac Efron in it.

Besides Russel, another star to join the upcoming fantasy movie was Lena Headey. She was added to the cast to play Tessa Thompson‘s onscreen love interest. “Jason Bourne” actor Matt Damon will also be involved in the fourth installment of the “Thor” film series.

Earlier in March, Matt and Luke Hemsworth were caught on camera filming for the movie in Sydney, Australia. In the grainy pictures, they could be seen wearing the same clothes donned by Loki and Thor respectively in “Thor: Ragnarok” scene when their father Odin passed away.

The group will join the cast ensemble that consists of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Pratt, who is set to reprise his role as Star-Lord, Natalie Portman and Tessa, who will make their return as Jane Foster and Valkyrie respectively and Christian Bale, whose role is confirmed to be villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The plot details of “Thor: Love and Thunder” have still been kept under wraps. The film, which was previously set to bow on February 11, 2022, is slated for May 6, 2022 release.