Russel Crowe’s dad dies, aged 85

The father of Australian actor Russel Crowe has died.

John Alexander Crowe died aged 85 in Coffs Harbour on the NSW north coast.

His Oscar-winning actor son posted to Twitter, confirming the death of his “dear old man”.

“I arrived back in the bush last night.

“Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.”