‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Pictured Getting Arrested for Fraud and Money Laundering

Instagram

The 47-year-old Bravo star is spotted being escorted by a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent as she’s taken into custody for alleged nationwide telemarketing scam.

AceShowbiz –

At least one “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member is going through a more serious drama offscreen. Jen Shah, one of the main stars of the show, has been arrested for alleged wire fraud and a massive telemarketing scheme.

On Tuesday, March 30, the reality TV star was photographed being escorted by a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent as she’s taken into custody. Sporting a thick jacket, blue jeans and leopard print boots with her face half-covered by her black mask, she was not wearing a handcuff as she put both of her hands inside her jacket pockets, as seen in a picture obtained by TMZ.

According to federal law enforcement sources, Jen had just left the set of “RHOSLC” when the arrest was made. She was reportedly arrested by Homeland Security Investigations NY agents around 10:30 A.M. MT in the parking lot of a small strip mall in Salt Lake City. While it all went down when the camera had stopped rolling, her arrest will reportedly be addressed in season 2 of the Bravo series.

Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They are alleged to have victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 in six states, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

“Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success,’ ” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Peter Fitzhugh in a release. “In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people.”

The charge for wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, while the conspiracy to commit money laundering charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Jen was brought to the Salt Lake City federal courthouse and made an appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Dustin Pead that very same day. She was later pictured leaving the courthouse and being driven away inside a vehicle.

<br />

It appears that she doesn’t have to spend time behind bars for the time being, but it’s unclear if she’s posted a bail for it.