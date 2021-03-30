Rays’ Ji-Man Choi out 3-5 weeks after knee surgery

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi was bothered by soreness in his right knee throughout spring training and will now miss approximately the first month of the regular season.

As Adam Berry wrote for the official MLB website, Choi is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday morning. Manager Kevin Cash explained the Rays expect the 29-year-old will miss three-to-five weeks of action but will be better prepared to speak on his recovery timetable following the procedure.

“We’re going to really need Ji-Man to work hard throughout the rehab process, while he’s rehabbing his knee, to get the rest of his body in as good a shape as possible to speed that up so we can see him back on the field, in the lineup for us quickly,” Cash said on Tuesday.

Choi appeared in five official spring training games and went 4-for-11 with a double and three walks but hadn’t been in the lineup since mid-March. He reported additional knee soreness on Monday, and a doctor ultimately recommended surgery.

“I don’t think anything has been totally defined on, ‘Here’s the issue,'” Cash added. “We know there is an issue, so until they go in and check it out, I [don’t] think we’ll have the best sense.”

The Rays have Yoshi Tsutsugo and Yandy Diaz ready to play first base during Choi’s absence, and Mike Brosseau is also available to start at the position if needed. Choi hit .230 with three home runs and 16 RBIs across 42 regular-season games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.