Queensland urged to ramp up rollout as thousands of doses sit unused in storage

A Federal Government minister says Queensland “needs to pull their finger out” in a stern message hitting out at the state’s slow vaccine rollout progress.

It comes as Brisbane endures a three-day lockdown , with fears it could be extended into the Easter long weekend.

Agricultural Minister David Littleproud urged states, in particular Queensland, to ramp up the number of COVID-19 vaccines being administered as Australia continues to fall short on its rollout target.

Australia’s rollout has been plagued by supply shortages and delays and is currently ranked 94th in the world.

“The state needs to pull their finger out,” Mr Littleproud told Today.

“The states have been tasked with this responsibility, we all have a responsibility and a role to play and you just have to do it.

“The fact is they have left these in the rack when they could have put these things in people’s arm.”

Queensland has received 106,000 vaccine doses, but has only administered just over 65,000 of those jabs, meaning 50,000 are in storage waiting to be used.

Victoria has carried out 100,000 vaccines, which is only 44 per cent of the jabs available in the state.

In NSW, only 50 per cent of available jabs have been used.

Thousands of frontline health workers are also still waiting to get the jab across the country.

Mr Littleproud said the Federal Government would be willing to surge resources to support states and territories in ramping up the rollout.

“We have plenty coming through, you cannot leave them in the rack, you have to put them in people’s arms and get us out of this whole situation,” Mr Littleproud said.

“That is the only way to get the jabs moving. We are going to help the states but they have to admit they have a problem because they have done three fifths of bugger all and they are holding this nation back.”

“I am really disappointed that we haven’t seen faster roll-out,” she said.

“We do not need the states to be sitting on doses we want those doses administered and we want them administered really quickly.”

Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan reassured states and territories second doses of the vaccine would be there when they need it.

“We need to see the states and territories administering all the vaccines they have and we will continue to make sure we’re supplying them,” he said.