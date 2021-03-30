Powers On… Why the SEC is not your friend (and how to deal with that) By Cointelegraph

Powers On… Why the SEC is not your friend (and how to deal with that)
Powers On… is a new monthly opinion column from Marc Powers, who spent much of his 40-year legal career working with complex securities-related cases in the United States after a stint with the SEC. He is now an Adjunct Professor at Florida International University School of Law, where he teaches a course on ‘Blockchain, Crypto and Regulatory Considerations.’
While I was in private law practice for 35 years, after serving for five years in the Security and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement, I came to learn certain truths. Especially when a company and its officers were subject to SEC or other governmental investigations and enforcement proceedings.
Powers’ Immutable Truths: Number One
Powers’ Immutable Truths: Number Two
Powers’ Immutable Truths: Number Three
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.