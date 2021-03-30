‘Poldark’ Star Aidan Turner Secretly Weds Girlfriend of Three Years

WENN/FayesVision

The Ross Poldark on the TV series reportedly marries girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald, who he had dated for three years, in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy.

Congratulation might be in order for Aidan Turner. The “Poldark” star was reported to have tied the knot with girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald, whom he had dated for three years, in a secret wedding ceremony.

The 37-year-old and his actress girlfriend were alleged by The Sun to have gotten married in Italy since filming of his upcoming drama “Leonardo” has concluded. An insider spilled out to the outlet, “The couple are both madly in love and couldn’t wait to get hitched when their schedules allowed.”

The source went on saying that the rumored married couple was determined to keep their wedding away from the spotlight. “They’re both very private and have kept the ceremony very much under wraps, but he has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show,” the insider stated.

The source went on to suggest that Aidan found his perfect match in Caitlin. “Aidan hasn’t been in a rush to get wed and has very much been waiting for ‘The One’ to come along,” so the source claimed, “and anyone who sees them knows they’re the perfect match.”

Aidan and Caitlin had been dating since the two shared screen in 2018 movie called “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot.” The couple was then captured together in several occasions. When it comes to their romance, they kept low key.

Before being in relationship with Caitlin, Aidan had been dating actresses Leonora Crichlow and Sarah Greene, as well as artist Nettie Wakefield. The “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hottie gained fame after depicting brooding Captain Ross Poldark in the TV series adaption of author Winston Graham’s novels in 2015.

As for Caitlin, the “Sweetbitter” star is best known for her role as Libby Masters in TV drama “Masters of Sex“. She also appeared in many film, including “Damsels in Distress“, “Manhattan Romance“, “Always Shine“, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7“.