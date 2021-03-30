Oops! A 100% Bitcoin hodl outperformed CNBC’s 2017 altcoin basket by 170% By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Oops! A 100% Bitcoin hodl outperformed CNBC’s 2017 altcoin basket by 170%

(BTC) has produced phenomenal returns most years, but when it comes to maximizing them, it’s best just to buy and hodl.

That was the conclusion from new data circulating on social media this week, which casts serious doubt on the merits of following investment advice from mainstream media.

Bitcoin vs. mixed investment returns. Source: Bob Simon/ Twitter