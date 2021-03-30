One BTC will be worth a Lambo by 2022, and a Bugatti by 2023: Kraken CEO By Cointelegraph

One BTC will be worth a Lambo by 2022, and a Bugatti by 2023: Kraken CEO
Appearing on Bloomberg, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell explained why he believes dollar-based long-term price predictions for are flawed, emphasizing the inflationary nature of fiat currencies.
Responding to a question asking Powell for end of year price predictions, Kraken’s CEO said: “I think I said Bitcoin is going to infinity and that’s kind of hard to comprehend because I’m measuring it in terms of dollars.”
