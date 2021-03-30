Oil Inventories Rise by 3.9M Barrels Last Week: API By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Yasin Ebrahim
Investing.com – U.S. oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week exacerbating the losses in oil prices amid easing optimism over the global oil demand recovery and a pullback on supply disruptions bets after Suez Canal jam ended.
rose by 3.91 million barrels last week, according to an estimate released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, after a build of 2.9 million barrels the previous week. Gasoline inventories declined by about 6.0 million, compared with a 3.7 million draw in the prior week, while distillate stocks increased by about 2.6 million barrels.
, the U.S. benchmark for oil fell $1.17 a barrel on the news after settling down $1.01 at $60.55 a barrel.
The backdrop of lower prices comes amid a weaker outlook on demand recovery from OPEC . “While last month saw many positive developments, it also witnessed reminders of the ongoing uncertainties and fragility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” OPEC Secretary Mohammed Barkindo told the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee on Tuesday, according to a statement.
The official government inventory report due Wednesday is expected to show weekly U.S. decreased by about 107,000 barrels last week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.