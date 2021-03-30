NXT Energy Solutions Announces 2020 Year-End Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) today announced the Company’s financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise identified.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Key financial and operational highlights include:

Cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2020 were $3.03 million;

Survey revenues in Q4-20 were $nil and YE-20 were $0.14 million;

A net loss of $1.69 million was recorded for Q4-20, including stock based compensation and amortization expenses of $0.45 million;

A net loss of $6.00 million was recorded for YE-20, including stock based compensation and amortization expenses of $1.78 million;

Cash flow used in operating activities was $0.93 million during Q4-20 and $3.45 million YE-20;

Net loss per Common Share (defined below) for Q4-20 was ($0.03) basic and diluted;

Net loss per Common Share for YE-20 was ($0.09) basic and diluted;

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for Q4-20 as compared to Q4-19 decreased by $0.24 million or 26%, mostly due to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”), the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”), lower legal costs and less travel; and G&A expenses for YE-20 as compared to YE-19 decreased by $0.33 million or 9%, due primarily to the CEWS and CERS, the Scientific Research and Development Credit (“SR&ED”), and less travel than in YE-19;

The Employee Share Purchase Plan commenced in Q4-20 with approximately 75% employee participation.

Message to Shareholders

George Liszicasz, President, and CEO of NXT, commented, “First I want to convey my sincere hope that everyone is well and continues to stay healthy. NXT had a very busy start to 2021 pursuing a number of strategic contract opportunities that gives me great confidence that our collective efforts will materialize into future success both short-term and long-term.”

Although no survey revenues were recorded in Q4-2020, contract opportunities substantially progressed throughout the winter in our core areas of focus in Nigeria, East-Central Africa, Mexico, Asia and South America. With commodity prices now stabilized and global economic recovery well underway, an increased level of business development activity has been experienced with our customers. We remain highly confident in the approach we have taken to realize near term opportunities with National Oil Companies that have a long term strategic approach to the development of reserves.

On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire team at NXT, I want to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support.

Summary highlights of NXT’s 2020 full year and fourth quarter financial statements (with comparative figures to 2019) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company’s full year 2020 audited consolidated Annual Financial Statements, the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and Annual Information Form.

(All in Canadian $) Q4-20 Q4-19 2020 2019 Operating results: Survey revenues $ – $ – $136,566 $11,976,149 Survey expenses 304,553 308,374 1,091,587 2,611,086 General & administrative expenses 791,816 898,195 3,341,010 3,541,594 Amortization and other expenses, net 445,122 449,015 1,780,806 1,781,181 1,541,491 1,655,584 6,213,403 7,933,861 Net (loss) income and comprehensive loss) income $(1,685,210) $(1,775,287) $(5,999,675) $3,772,908 Income (loss) per common share – basic $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.09) $0.06 Income (loss) per common share – diluted $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.09) $0.06 Number of common shares outstanding as at end of the period 64,437,790 64,406,891 64,437,790 68,156,059 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period: Basic 64,437,790 64,406,891 64,437,790 68,156,059 Diluted 64,437,790 64,406,891 64,437,790 68,156,059 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $(926,996) $1,206,437 $(3,452,925) $4,052,406 Financing activities 7,592 (1,354,121) (34,923) (1,385,787) Investing activities 1,049,241 257,236 3,436,691 (173,927) Effect of foreign rate changes on cash (87,066) 83,028 (116,942) 26,021 Net cash inflow (outflow) 42,771 192,580 (168,099) 2,518,713 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 2,647,375 2,665,665 2,858,245 339,532 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 2,690,146 2,858,245 2,690,146 2,858,245 Cash and cash equivalents 2,690,146 2,858,245 2,690,146 2,858,245 Short-term investments 341,261 3,781,512 341,261 3,781,512 Total cash and short-term investments 3,031,407 6,639,757 3,031,407 6,639,757 Net working capital balance 2,732,977 7,129,182 2,732,977 7,129,182

NXT’s 2020 fourth quarter financial and operating results have been filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and will soon be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, as well as on NXT’s website at www.nxtenergy.com.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) North American Participants Call: 1-(855)-783-0506 Participant Pass Code 5549783

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

