NSW records no new locally acquired cases in reporting period

NSW has recorded no new locally-acquired cases in the 24 hours until 8pm yesterday – but authorities have said that comes with a catch.
In the official release to residents, NSW Health said “an update on developments since 8pm” will be provided at 11.30am today.
The state recorded three new cases in overseas travellers, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 5102.
There were 17,393 tests reported to 8pm yesterday, compared with the previous day’s total of 7303.
NSW Health has also added new alerts for location in Byron Bay, which can be seen below.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said today’s case numbers were “very encouraging” and a decision on when Brisbane will exit its snap lockdown will be made tomorrow.