Noel Clarke to Be Feted With Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema at 2021 BAFTAs

The ‘Bulletproof’ star, who received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009, will be the only winner picking up his honorary award on the first night of the BAFTA Film Awards.

Actor and director Noel Clarke will be the recipient of this year’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema honorary award at the BAFTAs.

The brains behind the “Hood” franchise and the hit TV series “Bulletproof”, will pick up the prize as part of the first night of the BAFTA Film Awards on April 10, when he will be the only winner picking up a trophy in person.

The “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood” director was a former Most Promising Newcomer recipient at the Laurence Olivier Awards for his performance in the play “Where Do We Live”. He also received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009.

He has starred in “Bulletproof” with Ashley Walters for three seasons, with a fourth planned.

Clarke, who has also appeared in “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Doctor Who“, says, “Thank you BAFTA for this acknowledgment and recognition of my work over the past two decades. I will endeavour to continue to make ground-breaking work and open doors for underrepresented people that may not often get a chance.”

Speaking of Clarke, Chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee Marc Samuelson states, “Noel is an inspiration to me and to many others, for his central and much-needed role in supporting and championing diverse voices in the British film industry. He is a multi-hyphenate who early on in his career has managed successfully to cross the line from respected actor to filmmaker.”

“He truly is able to do it all – acting, writing, directing and producing. His authentic portrayal of London life in his critically acclaimed ‘Hood’ trilogy cemented his place in British cinema and he continues to push boundaries with his work today,” Marc continues. “He is now building a hugely successful production company, giving opportunities to a wide range of talented people from many different under-represented groups. I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s award.”

Due to ongoing COVID concerns, the BAFTA Film Awards will be a virtual affair this year, spanning two nights – April 10 and 11.