Niecy Nash Stresses She Wasn’t ‘Sexually Repressed’ During Two Marriages With Men

When addressing her current marriage to Jessica Betts, the former star of ‘The Soul Man’ insists that her marriage ‘has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul.’

Niecy Nash has opened up about her marriage to Jessica Betts after previously being married to two men. When making an appearance on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk”, the former star of “The Soul Man” stressed that she was not “sexually repressed” when she was with her ex-husbands.

“A lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh, you came out!’ and I say, ‘Well, from out of where?’ You know what I mean?’ the 51-year-old told Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in a sneak peak for the Wednesday, March 31 episode of their show. “I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” the comedian said of her union with her now-wife. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

Niecy, who divulged that she had “never been with a woman before” her relationship with Jessica, also talked about her three kids’ reaction after hearing about their romance. “My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?’ My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I’m strictly d**kly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.’ And my son was like, ‘Wooow,’ ” she recalled.

Niecy announced her marriage to Jessica in late August 2020. At that time, she shared on Instagram a picture of their nuptials in which they were seen walking down the aisle hand-in-hand. She sported a white wedding gown with a veil flowing behind her, while her new wife donned a button-down dress shirt, pants sneakers, a vest and a tie.

Niecy was previously married to Don Nas from 1994 to 2007. Together, they share 21-year-old Dia, 25-year-old Donielle and 28-year-old Dominic. She then tied the knot with Jay Tucker in May 2011 before announcing their split in October 2019.