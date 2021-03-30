NFL approves 17-game schedule | Yardbarker

It’s officially official. On Tuesday, NFL owners formally approved a 17-game schedule for the 2021 season.

The new collective bargaining agreement provided owners with the option to go from 16 games to 17 games. Despite substantial player opposition, the union ultimately voted in favor of the change. On the plus side, the extra revenue from a 17th game should help to bring the salary cap back toward its usual max in 2022 and beyond.

To offset the extra game, the NFL will move from a four-game preseason to a two or three-game preseason schedule. The new arrangement will not add another bye week. Meanwhile, the 18-week season will push the Super Bowl to the middle of February.

The additional game will provide an immediate lift in profits for all 32 owners, but that won’t impact this year’s $182.5M salary cap. In the short run, however, it will yield an extra game check for players league wide.

The new schedule also means a new scheduling formula to account for the odd number of games. The “extra game” will be an inter-conference matchup, pitting AFC and NFC teams against each other in accordance with their divisional finishes. Host sites will alternate between the AFC and NFC.