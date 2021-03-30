New partnerships send Holo (HOT), Wanchain (WAN) and Origin Protocol (OGN) higher By Cointelegraph



New partnerships send Holo (HOT), Wanchain (WAN) and Origin Protocol (OGN) higher



On March 30 PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters that the online payment giant will allow its U.S. consumers to pay with cryptocurrencies when they transact with millions of its global merchants. This is a major step in the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

In other news, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange plans to launch a new Micro (BTC) futures contract on May 3, which will enable investors to precisely hedge their Bitcoin risk. This also means that smaller investors who could not trade the existing Bitcoin contract because of its 5 Bitcoin requirement may be able to dive into derivatives as the Micro futures start at 0.1 BTC.

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs.HOT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

HOT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

OGN/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

WAN/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

