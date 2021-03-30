Netflix pledges net-zero emissions by end of 2022

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

Netflix today announced a target of net-zero emissions by the end of 2022.

The streaming giant made the pledge on Tuesday in its “Environmental Social Governance” (ESG) Report 2020, on the three widely-accepted areas that illustrate a company’s impact on society.

Emma Stewart, Netflix’s first sustainability officer, toldThe Independent: “We fully anticipate that we’ll be able to hit this target despite it looming on the horizon.”

The company report also revealed that Netflix’s carbon footprint was 1.1 million metric tons (MT) in 2020, equivalent to a city with about 150,000 homes. The company’s footprint declined from 2019, mostly due to delayed filming because of the Covid pandemic.

The company says that 50 per cent of its footprint comes from making film and TV, followed by corporate operations (40%). Streaming content, via data centre providers, accounts for 5 per cent of emissions.

Netflix, which reported revenue of $6.6billion last quarter, has around 204 million subscribers worldwide.

The company’s emissions goal is in line with science-based targets of the Paris Agreement. The company says that it aims to bring the “remainder to zero through projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere”.

