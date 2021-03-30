MLB team will HODL Bitcoin received from suite sales, says president By Cointelegraph

MLB team will HODL Bitcoin received from suite sales, says president
Dave Kaval, president of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics, says the ball club will be HODLing any that fans pay for luxury seats at the team ballpark in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Kaval said no baseball fans had yet taken advantage of the opportunity to buy a full season, six-person suite for the home season for 1 Bitcoin (BTC) since the deal was first announced on March 15. Though the A’s club president said he was still hopeful “two or three” people will buy tickets for the ten suites available, he also clarified that any crypto received from purchases wouldn’t be converted into fiat right away.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.