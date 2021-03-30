MLB team will HODL Bitcoin received from suite sales, says president By Cointelegraph



MLB team will HODL Bitcoin received from suite sales, says president



Dave Kaval, president of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics, says the ball club will be HODLing any that fans pay for luxury seats at the team ballpark in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Kaval said no baseball fans had yet taken advantage of the opportunity to buy a full season, six-person suite for the home season for 1 Bitcoin (BTC) since the deal was first announced on March 15. Though the A’s club president said he was still hopeful “two or three” people will buy tickets for the ten suites available, he also clarified that any crypto received from purchases wouldn’t be converted into fiat right away.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph