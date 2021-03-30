MLB players facing a make or break season in 2021

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, let’s just be clear: this isn’t the end-all, be-all season for Vlad Jr. After all, he’s only 22-years-old and has been productive for his age in the Majors. However, in the era of the super-phenom, with Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr, Robert Acuna, and Luis Robert, among others, tearing the league up at earlier ages than ever seen before, the expectations are high for Guerrero, who was the most heralded prospect of the entire group. He worked hard on his fitness over the winter and has put on a show throughout spring training. Being attached to high expectations is nothing new for him, but some substantial real-time results will be expected this summer.