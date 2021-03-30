Millie Bobby Brown and Saoirse Ronan Circling ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

WENN/Apega/Avalon

While there’s only one female lead part in the upcoming project, the ‘Stranger Things’ star and the ‘Lady Bird’ actress are believed to be not vying for the same role.

AceShowbiz –

An upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie is reportedly eying big names for its cast ensemble. Following words about an attempt to reboot the Marvel team of superheroes, names have been thrown in the ring about possible actors who will star in the movie.

The latest report says that Millie Bobby Brown and Saoirse Ronan are among those circling the reboot project. While there is only one female member of the group, Sue Storm a.k.a. Invisible Woman, it’s believed that the “Stranger Things” star and the “Lady Bird” actress are not up against each other for the same role.

According to We Got This Covered, which cites Small Screen for the casting tidbit, the 26-year-old Ronan would fit the part of Sue Storm better than Brown. As for the 17-year-old actress, since she seems to be an unlikely choice for the role of Sue Storm, it’s suggested that she could be up for a different role, such as Valeria von Doom, who is the daughter of Reed Richards a.k.a. Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm.

The same report names “John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Liam Hemsworth, Jonathan Groff, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rege-Jean Page, Ana De Armas, Gary Oldman and Keanu Reeves” as other actors who are reportedly considered for the “Fantastic Four” reboot. Additionally, Henry Cavill is said to be having had talks with the studio for the movie.

Prior to this, Jennifer Lawrence was rumored to be joining the upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie. The Daily Telegraph (via Daily Mail) claimed last month that the Oscar-winning actress was heading to Australia to film “Fantastic Four (2022)“, which has Jon Watts on board as director.

According to the news outlet, the project was set to “bed down” in Australia “for the foreseeable future,” because “there is nowhere in the world where films can be shot in the way they can be here in Australia.”

However, the report was disputed by Deadline’s senior film reporter Justin Kroll, who tweeted on February 20, “All I’m gonna say is this, Marvel just started meeting with writers on FANTASTIC FOUR, there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shooting.”

Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis played the Fantastic Four in the 2005 movie and its 2007 sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer“. There was an attempt to reboot the franchise, which resulted in 2015’s “The Fantastic Four” starring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, but the movie was widely panned by critics and a box office bomb.